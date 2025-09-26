Rebalance LLC Has $303,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Rebalance LLC trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its position in Caterpillar by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $32,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Evercore ISI raised shares of Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, July 14th. Melius Research raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Melius upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.33.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $463.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $485.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $429.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total transaction of $7,088,152.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 482,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,211,839.35. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,885,492. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

