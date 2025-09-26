American National Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Toro Company (The) $TTC

American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Toro were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 7.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,882,000 after acquiring an additional 37,405 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Toro by 11.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 87.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Toro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Toro from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Toro from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.60.

Toro stock opened at $75.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Toro Company has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $89.50.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.37%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Toro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 46.06%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

