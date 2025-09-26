Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 281.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,551 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,746,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBHT. Baird R W raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 1,148 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.76 per share, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,201.72. This trade represents a 18.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total transaction of $150,298.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,763.62. The trade was a 51.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $132.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.79 and a 52-week high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

