Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Stock Price Down 14.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 395 to GBX 360. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Baltic Classifieds Group traded as low as GBX 270 ($3.60) and last traded at GBX 270 ($3.60). Approximately 24,725,477 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,214% from the average daily volume of 1,881,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 316 ($4.22).
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Baltic Classifieds Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 366 to GBX 373 in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 price target on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 361.
Baltic Classifieds Group (BCG) is the leading online classifieds group in the Baltics, which owns and operates twelve leading vertical and generalist online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. BCG’s online classifieds portfolio comprises four business lines – automotive, real estate, jobs & services and generalist.
