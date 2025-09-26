SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM Shares Purchased by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,103,000. Surience Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,995,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,118,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,629,000 after purchasing an additional 225,972 shares during the period. International City Management Association Retirement Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,589,000. Finally, Collier Financial lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,316.6% during the first quarter. Collier Financial now owns 156,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 149,999 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPSM stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

