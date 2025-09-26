Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1,685.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth $51,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J opened at $146.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.68 and its 200-day moving average is $132.06. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.23 and a 12-month high of $152.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on J

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.