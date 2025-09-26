Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $2.91 Million Position in FirstSun Capital Bancorp $FSUN

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 83,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSUN. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 4,306.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in FirstSun Capital Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000.

Get FirstSun Capital Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded FirstSun Capital Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstSun Capital Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSUN opened at $39.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $45.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.41.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.35 million. FirstSun Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 15.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstSun Capital Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstSun Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstSun Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.