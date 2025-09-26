Vision Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.61 Million in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,118,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,677,000 after buying an additional 1,652,996 shares during the period. Wit LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 273,238.0% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,802,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,791 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,747,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,740,000 after purchasing an additional 62,496 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,451,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,606,000 after purchasing an additional 262,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,329,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,238,000 after purchasing an additional 120,856 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of IEI stock opened at $119.30 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.33.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
