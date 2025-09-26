TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 63,037 Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF $DCOR

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 131.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 103,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DCOR opened at $71.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.22. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.35.

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

