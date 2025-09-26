Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 694 Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 1,179.4% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 31,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $64.78 on Friday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $65.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average of $61.81.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

