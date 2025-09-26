True North Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

True North Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $42.19 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $43.02. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.48.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

