Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 4,813 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 64,431 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $434,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.58.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ STX opened at $219.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.31. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $231.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $3,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 478,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,632,720. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.26, for a total value of $79,645.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,659.88. This represents a 2.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,935 shares of company stock worth $12,289,616. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

