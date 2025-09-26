ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys 79,497 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF $SPTB

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTB – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 490,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,497 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF worth $14,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $193,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF by 175.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 41,681 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 118,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.32.

The SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF (SPTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment-grade US Treasury securities with various maturities, not less than one year. minimum maturity of one year SPTB was launched on May 20, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

