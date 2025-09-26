Congress Asset Management Co. Purchases 10,835 Shares of Knife River Corporation $KNF

Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 744,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Knife River were worth $60,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Knife River during the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Knife River by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 194,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Knife River in the fourth quarter valued at $13,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNF opened at $71.94 on Friday. Knife River Corporation has a 12-month low of $70.80 and a 12-month high of $108.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.15.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.38). Knife River had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 5.20%.The company had revenue of $833.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Knife River has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Knife River from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Knife River from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

