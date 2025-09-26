Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust $ABR

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 102,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 38.37, a quick ratio of 38.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $15.94.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.99 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.0%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 131.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

