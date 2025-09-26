Regatta Capital Group LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 651 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Autodesk by 3.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% during the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 34.9% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 30.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Autodesk from $376.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.83.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $320.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.67 and a 1 year high of $329.09. The stock has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $304.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $7,258,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,801.25. This trade represents a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,251.66. This represents a 31.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,830 shares of company stock worth $13,123,341 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

