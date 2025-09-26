Owen LaRue LLC Cuts Stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS

Owen LaRue LLC cut its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,598,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,602,000 after buying an additional 304,612 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 86,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 229,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 140,612 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

CGMS stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.40. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $28.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.39.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.1371 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

