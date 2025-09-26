Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Register Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.87.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $160.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $163.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

