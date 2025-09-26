Plancorp LLC Has $743,000 Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Plancorp LLC lessened its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in RTX by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in RTX by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE RTX opened at $160.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $163.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.70 and its 200 day moving average is $142.40.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

