Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5%

VYM stock opened at $139.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.37. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $142.17. The firm has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.