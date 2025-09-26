UMB Bank n.a. Grows Position in Maplebear Inc. $CART

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CART. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Maplebear by 4,154.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 363,824 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Maplebear by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Maplebear by 542.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 85,896 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maplebear Price Performance

Shares of CART opened at $42.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. Maplebear Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $53.50.

Insider Activity at Maplebear

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Danker sold 10,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $490,006.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 470,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,954,675.80. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 66,560 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $3,328,665.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,965,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,291,904.45. This represents a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,986,367 shares of company stock valued at $238,211,261 over the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CART has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Maplebear from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Maplebear from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Maplebear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

