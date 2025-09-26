ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $USIG

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,191 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USIG opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.01. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $52.70.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.2008 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

