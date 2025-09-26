ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $USIG

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,191 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:USIG opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.01. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $52.70.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
