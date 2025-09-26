Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $28.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $28,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $295.79 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $306.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.23 and a 200 day moving average of $270.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

