Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS Stock Holdings Lowered by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $141.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $102.76 and a 1 year high of $145.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.19 and a 200-day moving average of $129.09.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

