BOS Asset Management LLC Has $7.41 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $191.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.66. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

