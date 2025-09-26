Time Finance (LON:TIME) Releases Earnings Results

Time Finance (LON:TIME – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 6.34 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Time Finance had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 6.84%.

Time Finance Price Performance

Shares of Time Finance stock opened at GBX 56.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 55.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 989.49 and a beta of 1.69. Time Finance has a twelve month low of GBX 43.25 and a twelve month high of GBX 66.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Roberts bought 11,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 56 per share, with a total value of £6,386.24. 16.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Time Finance Company Profile

Time Finance’s purpose is to help UK businesses thrive and survive through the provision of flexible funding facilities.

Time offers a multi-product range for SMEs concentrating on Asset, Loan and Invoice Finance. While focused on being an ‘own-book’ lender, Time does retain the ability to broke-on deals where appropriate, enabling it to optimize business levels through market and economic cycles.

