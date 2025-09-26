Zacks Research Has Bearish Outlook for Yum China Q3 Earnings

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Yum China in a report issued on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Yum China’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Yum China had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 8.04%.The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $42.88 on Friday. Yum China has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average of $45.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4,915.4% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Yum China in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Yum China in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

