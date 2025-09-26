Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.190-13.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 13.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Accenture also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.83.

ACN stock opened at $232.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $145.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $229.40 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.28 and a 200-day moving average of $286.89.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

In other Accenture news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. This trade represents a 21.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,803,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $539,065,000 after buying an additional 107,125 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 983,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $293,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.0% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 797,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,571,000 after buying an additional 23,310 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 339,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,853,000 after acquiring an additional 134,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 204,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,112,000 after acquiring an additional 36,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

