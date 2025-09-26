Congress Asset Management Co. Sells 81,895 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Congress Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 444,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,895 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $59,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 887.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22,646 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 96.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,050,433.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 181,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,011,720.64. This represents a 4.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.85, for a total transaction of $688,256.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 97,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,033,911.45. This represents a 5.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,337,175 shares of company stock valued at $176,025,977. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Datadog and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.10.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $136.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.52. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.72 million. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

