FORM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 146 Shares of MGE Energy Inc. $MGEE

FORM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Caitlin John LLC grew its stake in MGE Energy by 105.3% in the second quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in MGE Energy by 60.7% in the second quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 47.3% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Price Performance

MGEE opened at $83.00 on Friday. MGE Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.21 and a 1 year high of $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.24.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $159.45 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGE Energy Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.78%.

Insider Activity

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee bought 507 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.83 per share, with a total value of $42,501.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,560.07. The trade was a 8.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGEE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $79.00.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

