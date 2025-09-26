American National Bank & Trust Acquires 1,036 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,517 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 14,157 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,134 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Melius Research assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.5%

EOG opened at $117.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.71.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.