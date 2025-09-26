Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 14,572 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,572 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $17,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $128.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.73. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $133.57.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.