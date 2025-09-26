BankPlus Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. This represents a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 195,138 shares of company stock worth $53,571,774 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $289.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.98. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $290.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LHX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.47.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

