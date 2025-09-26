EdgeRock Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,449 Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $152.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.74. The firm has a market cap of $356.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,548,952.23. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at $28,689,507.94. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,007.34. The trade was a 18.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.78.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

