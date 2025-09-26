Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 23,154 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,154 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of GLDM opened at $74.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.82. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $50.67 and a 52 week high of $75.04.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

