BankPlus Wealth Management LLC Buys 170 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

BankPlus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.0% of BankPlus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 16.8% in the second quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the second quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 64,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 452,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,082,000 after acquiring an additional 52,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,902.24. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,511,060.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,624,689.76. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.18 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The stock has a market cap of $356.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.05 and its 200-day moving average is $160.74.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.98%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.78.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

