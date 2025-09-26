Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Purchases New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FI. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in Fiserv by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $175.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.36.

Shares of FI stock opened at $128.49 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.08 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.68 and a 200-day moving average of $169.24.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

