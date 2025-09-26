Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for 3i Group (LON:III) Stock

3i Group (LON:III – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,500 to GBX 4,600 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, 3i Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,725.

Get 3i Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on 3i Group

3i Group Price Performance

About 3i Group

3i Group stock opened at GBX 3,969.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,032.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,018.45. The stock has a market cap of £38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 762.45, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. 3i Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,141.46 and a 12-month high of GBX 4,403.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

(Get Free Report)

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America.

We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets.

As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach.

We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.