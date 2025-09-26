Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for 3i Group (LON:III) Stock

3i Group (LON:III – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,500 to GBX 4,600 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, 3i Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,725.
3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America.
We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets.
As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach.
We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.
