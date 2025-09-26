Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.69.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $128.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.63.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $567.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.04 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 21.20%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

