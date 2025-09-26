Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $356.4815.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $336.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 85.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.49. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 297,274 shares worth $101,002,814. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 1,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 38.4% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

