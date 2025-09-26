Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,796 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ opened at $56.95 on Friday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

