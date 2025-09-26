Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Rating Increased to Hold at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $86.44 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $94.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.33 and its 200 day moving average is $77.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $307.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

