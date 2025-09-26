Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.4545.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBIN. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Monday, August 4th.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE FBIN opened at $52.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.32. Fortune Brands Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Innovations

In related news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 1,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $89,371.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 97,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,002.08. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 74.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 177.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

