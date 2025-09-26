The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Bought by New Insight Wealth Advisors

New Insight Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 0.9% of New Insight Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 326.7% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $715.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $665.00.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total value of $4,706,944.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,876,426.56. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total value of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,755,196.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $794.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $745.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $644.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $240.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.38 and a 52-week high of $825.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

