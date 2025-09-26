Mather Group LLC. Reduces Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.34 and its 200 day moving average is $88.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a twelve month low of $78.76 and a twelve month high of $104.16. The company has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.73.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

