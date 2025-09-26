The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Stock Holdings Reduced by Kingsman Wealth Management Inc.

Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Kingsman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total transaction of $4,706,944.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 126,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,876,426.56. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total value of $6,754,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $79,755,196.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,323 shares of company stock worth $28,111,828. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Hsbc Global Res lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $627.00 price objective (up from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $665.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of GS opened at $794.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $745.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $644.54. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.38 and a 52 week high of $825.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.26%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

