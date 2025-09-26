Plancorp LLC Sells 1,193 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Plancorp LLC cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.8%

CL stock opened at $79.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.35. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a twelve month low of $78.76 and a twelve month high of $104.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.