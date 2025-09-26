Crown Wealth Group LLC Has $400,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.8%

ABBV stock opened at $218.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.22. The company has a market cap of $385.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.53. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.81 and a twelve month high of $225.16.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 312.38%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.45.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

