Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 14,593 Shares of NCR Voyix Corporation $VYX

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYX. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in NCR Voyix by 33.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 408,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 49,642 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 110.8% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,626,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,442 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NCR Voyix by 27.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,672,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after buying an additional 362,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VYX opened at $12.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. NCR Voyix Corporation has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16.

NCR Voyix ( NYSE:VYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. NCR Voyix had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 38.86%.The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. NCR Voyix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix Corporation will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VYX. Stephens upped their price target on NCR Voyix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

