Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $336,000 Position in General Motors Company $GM

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,341,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,672,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395,375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,383,079 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $676,322,000 after acquiring an additional 316,196 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in General Motors by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,746,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,482,000 after acquiring an additional 594,217 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $629,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012,743 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822,632 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $603,048,000 after buying an additional 1,910,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Up 1.1%

GM opened at $60.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 14,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $865,353.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,413. The trade was a 54.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 4,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $267,317.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $510,354.35. This trade represents a 34.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,881,794 shares of company stock valued at $110,741,763 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 24th. CLSA raised shares of General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.53.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

